Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on the opening of Roanoke Downtown ABC store: Citizens of Roanoke are expressing concern about the opening of the downtown store.

There would be no concern if the store only accepted credit cards. Roanoke had two downtown ABC stores in the 1950s. In the late '60s, there was great concern about restaurants selling liquor by the drink.

In the 1930s the IRS subsidiary spent major efforts and funds on pursuing and destroying the entrepreneurial efforts of the Franklin County boys who operated stills in the mountains of Franklin County. This could have evolved into a major industry similar to what has occurred in Kentucky with the bourbon industry.

The solution is simple. Gov. Glenn Youngkin parades as a free enterprise advocate, but he loves the Virginia Socialist ABC stores.

The solution is to implement a bidding process to sell the ABC monopoly on the condition that an IPO would be floated on the NYSE stock exchange in which Virginia would be granted a negotiated percentage of the shares along with seats on the board of directors.

Residents of Virginia would receive an annual dividend similar to Alaska's policy of sending residents a payment from their oil revenues. There would be an influx of distilleries into the state providing high-wage employment opportunities from which Virginia would gain additional tax revenues.

Surely, Youngkin can drink to that!

Basil Akers, Roanoke