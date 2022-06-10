Letter: Let's rethink how we commemorate April 16th at Virginia Tech

Recently, I tried to picture the town of Uvalde, Texas, 15 years from now celebrating May 24 with a community walk, balloons, tailgating and a spring college football game. I couldn’t do it.

But that’s what we did in Blacksburg this year to mark the 15th anniversary of the shootings at Virginia Tech. While these events were top-notch and the vibe was fun, the atmosphere on campus felt untimely. I’d like to propose that we reevaluate the way we remember the events of April 16, 2007 in Blacksburg.

I understand the living have to move on. I understand everyone doesn’t share the intense memories of that day: the blood and smells of Norris Hall, the panic from waiting to hear from loved ones, the nightmares, the attending of funerals and the coping with a surreal tragedy under the scrutiny of the world’s media. I understand annually coming together as a community to remember. I don’t understand commemorating the shooting of 32 people and the wounding of 17 others with a pep-rally-type atmosphere.

What if we use April 16th as a teachable moment? The ideas our community can come up with are endless: A day of reflection? A day of forgiveness? A day of healing? Or a day we use to check-in with our metal health?

There are 364 other days that we in Blacksburg can come together as a community to celebrate life and have fun. I’m suggesting, however, on April 16, we reevaluate our tone in remembering the April 16, 2007 shootings and consider changing it from festive to perhaps something more introspective.

Elizabeth Sorensen, Virginia Tech alumni, Blacksburg