Letter: Let's work together on housing goals

Blacksburg is a special place. It’s home. The community, the people, the diversity of thought makes it one of the best towns in the entire commonwealth. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been disturbed by what I see as unintentional division caused by a project that would bring hundreds of affordable housing units to the town.

But the way in which it has been gone about has actually caused many members of my community to be set against others, which is not the Blacksburg way. The leaders of our town, who love Blacksburg as much as I do, may be blind to this. But what’s happened is that instead of working with the members of the community to find an approach that works for the residential style of the neighborhood (that could both bring affordable housing to Blacksburg, but in a way that plans for future growth and that is zoning-appropriate for the community), they’ve settled on a prescriptive solution that many disagree with. To say I’m disheartened is an understatement.