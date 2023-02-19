The Rev. Walter LeFlore may not be looking at the big picture in his Feb. 9 letter, "U.S. must confront truth of its history."

He opens by saying Black people were "intentionally brought to these shores." At face value, that is true; however, he omits the fact that the victims were kidnapped by their own people and sold into slavery.

Then he complains that we "took land from the native peoples." We all know the Indians were given a raw deal. But the Reverend doesn't seem to have the critical thinking skills to realize that all through history, that's pretty much all that has happened. The situation is not unique.

Then he complains of society having a "culture of their own." Probably no group or organization is flawless, but I'm starting to sense a lot of problems being brought up, with very few possible solutions.

Then, "Black people being killed" is brought up. The media loves a story of yet another white policeman killing a Black person, but never mentions that the greatest threat to Black people is other Black people — not the police.

Then it's "Black people treated as qualified only for menial work." Did we not recently elect a Black man as president of the United States? Twice?

"Time for America to confront the truth of its history" does not answer the question of how many times we will be required to apologize. Further, why do I never hear anyone acknowledge that the USA not only helped defeat tyrants from Germany and Japan, but helped lift those countries from the debris of war afterward? Billions of dollars were "loaned" with no repayment. America has always rushed to the aid of faraway lands struck by natural disaster. No one seems interested in returning the favor.

In conclusion, let's all be thankful for this great land, warts and all. We are not perfect but we're the best thing going.

Joe Black, Hardy