Letter: Letter writer made rare but valid point

On Jan. 15, Carolyn Rude’s interesting letter ("Reframing abortion rights questions") expressed hope that we could disrupt the fiction that the objection to abortion rights is about babies and their lives.

Her empathy for poor women and women of color being main targets was valid though surprising, because it is too rare today.

At the bottom of the abortion question is often disrespect for women, and the belief that they shouldn’t have the rights others enjoy, especially rejecting the fact that men share 50% of the cause of the pregnancy but never the responsibility. Women share the responsibility of course, but they are the only ones whose personal freedom is invaded.

Only a mother can truly determine the quality of life and the welfare of her children. As Ms. Rude says, “Why do we make it hard for women to get family planning [help], including contraception? ... To be pro-life, [we should] support policies that respect women and children” and allow them to have the personal freedom and the compassion they deserve as Americans.

Trudy Repass, Wytheville