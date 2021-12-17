Letter: Letting the Taliban have guns but not Americans?

President Joe Biden proclaimed, "If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."

The Taliban, a well-armed militia of intractable religious zealots, defeated a U.S. and NATO backed nation all without the aid of nuclear warheads or F-15 fighter squadrons. In the process, they seized an entire modern air force, advanced drones, vehicles, missiles, and billions of dollars of military arms, despite Biden’s hollow assurances that this wouldn’t occur.

Biden also claimed, falsely, that Americans historically couldn’t own cannons and other firearms.

Actually, Americans could own artillery aboard merchant ships. Privately armed vessels formed the backbone of America’s first rickety navy. Moreover, Congress issued letters of marque, government sanctioned pirate licenses, to private citizens well after the Revolution. Either the president is prevaricating to push an agenda, or he is woefully ignorant of American history. Neither reason is acceptable when one occupies the most powerful position in the world.

Americans were left behind while Biden stood idle as the terrorist aligned Taliban captured troves of U.S. arms. Yet, he expressed the intent to ban and potentially confiscate legally owned weapons from law-abiding Americans. Have the Taliban undergone background checks for their new assault rifles? Verily, only one group poses a threat to freedom, whereas the other wishes to preserve what their forebears already sacrificed to maintain.

At Lexington in 1775, another well-armed militia, made up of common people of noble purpose, stood firm when the world’s most powerful empire attempted to forcibly disarm and subdue them. Initially, they fought alone and unaided. Victory at Saratoga in 1777 proved the Americans were martially capable of holding their own. They earned the military support of France, Spain, and Holland which ultimately led to triumph at Yorktown.

America’s elected representatives should uphold the Constitution as it currently stands, rather then attempt to fundamentally alter it through the denudation of immutable, individual rights from the very people that have and would give their lives to protect those same leaders and the liberties guaranteed by the system of government they are entrusted to preserve.

Jonathan Seidel, Brussels, Belgium