Letter: Lewis is the worthy candidate for Congress

The 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” is a David versus Goliath tale, with Jimmy Stewart playing the honest, decent, compassionate character Jefferson Smith and Claude Rains playing Senator Joseph Paine, a crooked career politician in it for the money.

This year’s election between incumbent Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis reminds me of that movie. Like the character Jefferson Smith, Ms. Lewis is a decent, honest candidate, who works helping others (she’s employed as a mental health transition coordinator). She is a Facebook friend who has a green thumb, loves animals, and frequently volunteers in support of nonprofit organizations.

Cline, like the Joseph Paine character, is a career politician who, as his voting record indicates, is beholden to big corporate donors and lobbyists. He takes their money; Lewis doesn’t.

Like Jefferson Smith, Ms. Lewis is guided by family values. She supports the American Families Plan, which would provide tax credits to working parents to help pay for child care. The proposed legislation would assure that parents do not pay more than 7% of their annual income for child care. Although that would benefit thousands of families in his district, Cline opposes the plan, saying it costs too much. The plan would be paid for by increasing taxes on the top 10% of wage earners -- individuals who do not face the challenges of finding and paying for quality child care. When it comes to family values, Cline is all talk but no action.

The high point of the movie is when Mr. Smith filibusters for 25 hours straight, by reading from a variety of documents including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. In contrast, Cline repudiated his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution when he refused to certify the 2020 presidential election and instead supported the insurrectionists.

In the movie, the worthy Mr. Smith is ultimately able to overcome his opponent’s dishonesty, greed and corruption. Going into this campaign, Ben Cline probably has 20 times the financial resources that Ms. Lewis has. Still, it would sure be nice if the virtuous candidate were to win.

David Colton, Waynesboro