Letter: Lewis will better uphold our Constitution

Thank you for publishing the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star guest editorial in the Oct. 18 Roanoke Times opinion page ("GOP candidates mostly silent on 2020 election"). I believe our national representatives in the U.S. Congress should all address and explain their responses to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Our federal candidates should be questioned about this event because their responses represent whether they truly believe in our Constitution.

Nearly all local and national U.S. politicians profess their desire in their verbal campaigns and promises to protect America’s basic constitutionally protected right to life, liberty and justice. Our Constitution is the document that our country’s first politicians, “the Founding Fathers,” wrote to provide a framework allowing the rights of the people to be implemented and protected. In Article VI of the Constitution, senators and representatives are required to be bound by oath or affirmation to support the Constitution.

In the oath, all of our congressional representatives state they will “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Ben Cline and other incumbents who allowed Donald Trump to attack and denigrate the U.S. Constitution’s clearly outlined transition of power of the office of the presidency to the next elected president have violated their most basic oath of office by not impeaching or condemning Trump for his supported actions against the Constitution. They have failed their duty to serve the public interest of not only their constituents, but of all American citizens and residents.

For our 6th Congressional District, I ask readers to consider this failure by Ben Cline to address these questions asked by the Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. Please vote in the coming Nov. 8 election for a candidate you feel will work to protect your constitutional right to pursue improvements to your life, liberty and justice. In my opinion, Jennifer Lewis will better serve those interests in the 6th Congressional District.

Tim Turner, Roanoke