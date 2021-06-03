Letter: Liam Watson is new generation of leader

Young leadership in government is not something we see very often. Especially not in Southwest Virginia.

My name is Flannery McNair. I’m a recent graduate of Blacksburg High School and will be attending Carnegie Mellon University this fall. In my time in Montgomery County Public Schools, I have attended several protests, joined activist organizations, and spoken at school board meetings on issues I think are pertinent to students.

At nearly all of these events, my peers and I have experienced less than empathetic reactions from our leaders. We have been placated and patronized with solutions that are temporary or with committees that do nothing, as if once brushed off we will stop paying attention.

Liam Watson is a candidate who will take us seriously.

As the youngest candidate to ever run for the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and someone who I’ve spoken to about issues concerning young people, I am sure that Liam will listen to us all.

He will listen to those who are most directly impacted by the decisions made regarding education: students and teachers. He will not patronize us, nor will he brush us off with stopgap solutions that are no better than a band-aid on deep and systemic problems.