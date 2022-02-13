Letter: Liberals do better at 'love thy neighbor'

Philippians 2:4 — Instead of each person watching out for their own good, watch out for what is better for others.

Hebrews 13:16 — Don’t forget to do good and to share what you have because God is pleased with these kinds of sacrifices.

Matthew 7:12 — So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.

I had to look these verses up, not being very religious. But when it comes to masking, taking vaccines, and otherwise caring for our brothers and sisters in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, they seem quite appropriate concepts to meditate on.

So then, why is it that these seem to be the mantras of the “godless liberals” out there, while so many “Christian” Republicans eschew the concept of "love thy neighbor"?

The modern Republican Party is all about “rights” without any responsibility, which is a sad and very un-Christian way to live. I’ll stick with the “godless liberals.”

Mark Schleupner, Roanoke