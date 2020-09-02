Letter: Libertarians offer you a real choice for City Council and President

Personal liberty and freedom are two words people want to hear right now. The pandemic has led to less personal liberty but also a loss of jobs. Those who choose to protect us locally are Democrats and nationally a president is Republican. Neither have done anything in your interest. The political spectrum is awful. We have issues of racial divide. Black Lives Matter the movement is not an issue but the organization is political driven by the socialist left and in the same words a few bad police due to the police state (militarization of police ) have also been an issue.
Libertarian principles say do what you want with yourself as long as you hurt no others. Well there has been a lot of hurt coming from both the Democrats and Republicans. So we do have a choice.
Locally you have Cesar Alberto who is on the ballot for the Libertarian party who will bring smaller government and better ways to run a city including Air B and B and the messy transit system we put way to much into for very little return. Republicans don’t give you a good option. They want to bring more of Donald Trump locally and Democrats have run the city way too long into the ground. NS, Freightcar America and Advance Auto are just a few of the names of locations where they have taken their jobs out of Roanoke.
If you don’t like what Democrats are doing and can’t stomach the Rrepublicans, Cesar is the candidate for you. You can find his info by typing Citizens’s For Cesar Alberto on Facebook like the page and there are places you can donate.
Nationally visit Jo20.com we have Dr. Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen for you to select.
If you want to learn more about the Libertarian party lpvirginia.org our locally type in Roanoke Valley Libertarians in Facebook or into google.
Come see what we are about.
DEAN D. DAVISON
SECRETARY
LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF VIRGINIA
VINTON
