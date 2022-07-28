Letter: Library should not give in to bigots

I am deeply disappointed in the Bedford Public Library System for failing their community and the standards of their profession by giving in to bigots and taking down their LGBTQ display for Gay Pride month. A public library should never be an ally to ignorance.

If those who oppose the display aren't trying to remove all the romance novels from the library, then clearly books containing sex scenes aren't the problem. If they're not outraged over true crime or books on war, then they also understand that not every item in a public library should be appropriate for small children. They only want to censor books about LGBTQ people because of prejudice. Sadly, the Bedford Library has lent credibility to the hateful notion that being LGBTQ is wrong.

Perhaps instead of stealing library books, those who object to the display could try reading them instead. “The House on the Cerulean Sea” by T. J. Klune is a heartwarming tale of a lonely bureaucrat who falls in love at an orphanage for unusual children. It’s about finding your family and the pain of being perceived as a monster. Also by Klune, “Under the Whispering Door” is an innovative story about discovering love and second chances, even after death.

“In the Dream House” is a memoir of Carmen Maria Machado’s tumultuous relationship with a charming but cruel woman. Machado plays with narrative formats, including romance, science fiction, and choose-your-own-adventure books to create a unique reading experience.

“If I Was Your Girl” is a young adult book by Meredith Russo concerning a teenage girl who moves to Tennessee to live with her dad after being assaulted for being transgender. In “The Prettiest Star” by Carter Sickels, a young man dying of AIDS comes back to his small Appalachian hometown and faces prejudice, even from his own family. If you love nonfiction, “How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS” by David France is extensively researched.

Those who hate others for their sexual orientation or gender identity are missing out on a lot of great books and wonderful people.

Kelly McCarty, Vinton