Letter: Life imitates art?

In response to "Board of Education rejects Youngkin's proposed revisions to K-12 history standards" [Nov. 19]:
All the scrambling by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to correct omissions in the new draft history standards of learning reminded me of a 1968 hit by Dion.
The third verse of "Abraham, Martin, and John,” a song which also mentioned another slain political hero, Bobby Kennedy, goes like this:
Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin?
Can you tell me where he's gone?
He freed a lot of people
But it seems the good die young
I just looked 'round and he's gone.
Gene Gardner, Blacksburg