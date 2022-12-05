 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Life imitates art?

In response to "Board of Education rejects Youngkin's proposed revisions to K-12 history standards" [Nov. 19]:

All the scrambling by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to correct omissions in the new draft history standards of learning reminded me of a 1968 hit by Dion.

The third verse of "Abraham, Martin, and John,” a song which also mentioned another slain political hero, Bobby Kennedy, goes like this:

Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin?

Can you tell me where he's gone?

He freed a lot of people

But it seems the good die young

I just looked 'round and he's gone. 

Gene Gardner, Blacksburg

