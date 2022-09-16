Letter: Life imitates art

Dan Casey's column on Aug. 23 ("Should we be afraid of FBI, IRS?") reminded me of an impression I had of Morgan Griffith when he was running for office as representative to Congress from the 9th District. A picture of him in this paper brought to mind another picture, a portrait of a fictional character. The memory was funny to me and I rejected the resemblance as preposterous.
Now I am inclined to view Morgan Griffith as the same as the portrait of Dorian Gray, a character in a film from the 1940s. Sadly both Morgan Griffith and Dorian Gray have gone astray.
Debora F. Warren, Blacksburg