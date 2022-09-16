 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Life imitates art

Dan Casey's column on Aug. 23 ("Should we be afraid of FBI, IRS?") reminded me of an impression I had of Morgan Griffith when he was running for office as representative to Congress from the 9th District. A picture of him in this paper brought to mind another picture, a portrait of a fictional character. The memory was funny to me and I rejected the resemblance as preposterous.

Now I am inclined to view Morgan Griffith as the same as the portrait of Dorian Gray, a character in a film from the 1940s. Sadly both Morgan Griffith and Dorian Gray have gone astray. 

Debora F. Warren, Blacksburg

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Bechtel's language soars

Letter: Bechtel's language soars

Larry Bechtel's choice of words describing his feelings about the James C. Webb telescope (Aug. 28 Letter to the Editor, "Telescope's gifts wo…

Letter: Biden has made a mess

Letter: Biden has made a mess

To be a Democrat now, they have to lie 100% of the time about at least 90% of the stuff they are doing, and the "LIVs" (low-information voters…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert