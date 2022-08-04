 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 'Lightyear' eschews biblical values

Some of my family, including two little ones, were excited to see the new child’s movie "Lightyear." I was highly dismayed to see this child’s movie used as an instrument to display homosexual, unbiblical behavior. We left the movie midway, after taking part in a mutually respectful conversation with the theater manager.

Be aware, Christian families, we can no longer take for granted that children’s movies will remain innocent, childhood fun, and free of such ungodly issues. An organization (plugged in.com) screens children’s movies and TV shows for family and Biblical values.

Beverly Jessup, Roanoke

