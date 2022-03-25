Letter: Listen to peers and invest in mental health reform

I commend Del. Sam Rasoul for partnering with the peer community who are often, albeit unintentionally, left out of behavioral health care reform policy discussions (March 16 editorial, "Stalling reforms makes crisis worse").

Another bill, whose patron is Del. Roxann Robinson in Chesterfield County, sought to add non-voting non-legislative members to the newly formed Behavioral Health Commission. Widely supported, it too came out of the House unanimously but was passed by this year in the Senate Rules Committee at Sen. Creigh Deeds’ request.

Three of those members were to be people who received behavioral health care services, with one of those specified as a peer recovery specialist. Research shows participation of “service users” make health care policy more cost-efficient and effective.

Peers are individuals that disclose they live with psychiatric disorders and/or addiction. Mental Health America defines peers as people who have survived the abuses of psychiatric hospitals and created a community to support each other and work towards healing.

To understand the need for a community, one need look no further than the St. Albans facilities in the New River Valley. Roughly 7 miles apart, one is a psychiatric unit in the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, the other is a for-profit ghost hunting sanatorium.

Sen. Deeds, who chairs the behavioral health commission, has a proposed annual budget of $608,507, an executive director, and staff to conduct their own studies. I hope Sen. Deeds will endeavor to use this new body to cultivate peer inclusive “good ideas.” In the absence of a seat at the table, peers need policymakers who, like Del. Rasoul, view them as partners instead of patients.

Peers have created healing spaces, like On Our Own of the Roanoke Valley, across the commonwealth. What we need already exists. It’s time to invest, not just to study, but to implement.

Jennifer Spangler, Moseley