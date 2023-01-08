Letter: Listening can be first step in preventing suicides

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death overall in the U.S., taking more than 47,000 lives in 2015.

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 14 and for young adults between 25 and 34.

Suicide rates typically rise in January, after the winter holiday season ends, peaking in spring and summer. But they happen multiple times every day across the United States.

In December, The Atlantic published a haunting article by Charles Burlock, describing America’s disinclination to provide safety nets or barriers on bridges. And it got me to thinking about suicide prevention. About 2% of suicides are completed by jumping from a bridge or other height. However, according to the CDC, in 2015 in the U.S., more than 50% of completed suicides involved a gun.

I agree with Burlock’s observations that we should make bridges and other heights safer to prevent suicide deaths, but dare I say we might also get great "bang for our buck" (please excuse the gallows humor, but I’ve been concerned with this issue for a darned long time now) by reducing the proliferation of — and seemingly unfettered access to — firearms in our nation.

We also can reduce those suicide numbers by addressing the stigma associated with mental illness, including depression, anxiety and drug use, and by challenging the all too prevalent attitude against and fear of "other-ness" that exists in our society. We can increase support for and access to community-based behavioral health care, too.

But maybe the most important thing we can do is listen to our fellow human beings with compassion. Listen without judgment to our families, friends and colleagues, when we sense they are struggling. It is never wrong to ask someone if they are considering suicide.

And if the answer is yes, or if you are considering suicide, or if you lack a personal or professional support system or simply don't know where to turn, anyone can call 988, the national suicide prevention hotline.

There are lots of ways to prevent suicide; everyone can help. Let’s extend our holiday kindnesses and warm wishes past the yuletide, into the New Year and throughout 2023. Who knows, it might save a life.

Victoria Cochran, Blacksburg