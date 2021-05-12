Letter: Liz Cheney is profile in courage

Liz Cheney is exactly right in her op-ed here, just released.

Efforts to take her out of the House GOP leadership are wrong-headed, short-sighted, unprincipled, counter-factual, and unhelpful to the GOP regaining credibility in the eyes of the millions of Americans who do not believe the deadly lies of Trump regarding the election.

Trump is not the path forward for the GOP, despite the loud cries of his dead-end defenders who await orders from Mar-a-Lago on whom to be mad at today and who requires excommunication from the party. Trump cares not a whit about the GOP, just himself.

It is past time that Republicans start taking the long-term view and quit being so influenced - and cowed - by Trump. Someone such as Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., would be a much better leader of the GOP and Presidential candidate than Trump.

Trump lost, fair and square. Cheney and millions of other sensible Republicans know this, yet, this view is a minority opinion today within the GOP. Where is the "big tent" philosophy in the GOP? I don't see it in action here.

The GOP has vanished, for all intents and purposes, if it allows itself to continue to be held hostage by Trump. Those who dare speak this truth, such as Cheney and Mitt Romney, are the current GOP heretics, sadly.