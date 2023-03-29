I watched the recent deliberations of this year's version of the Virginia General Assembly with great interest. I was paying particular attention to their move to destroy the budding $500 million hemp industry. And they did it, with demonstrably false testimony, old fashioned demagoguery and manipulated statistics.

This was never about "saving the children," safety or any of the tired talking points. This became obvious with the appointment of the $2.1 million Hemp Task Force (a boondoggle that met publicly all of twice!). Its existence was there only to give cover for their goal: destroy a local legal market to line the coffers of the medical cannabis monopolies. The money trail is a four-lane interstate.

What disturbs me most, however, is the total lack of respect from our local elected officials. I attempted multiple times to contact Sen. Bill Stanley by text, phone and Facebook to no avail. One time his receptionist even told me he was out of town when I could unmistakably hear him in the background. He has never called back.

Del. Wren Williams was perhaps even worse. After coming to Rocky Mount and telling business owners there he would "support the industry," he went to Richmond and did the exact opposite. Calls, texts and messages to Williams and his administrative aide are not being returned. Even a conversation with the governor's office was rudely ended by the receptionist who hung up when questioned on the subject.

It is disheartening and infuriating that our elected officials refuse to even interact with their constituents. It seems like they forget where their loyalties lie.

Who, exactly, do they represent?

John Richardson, Glade Hill