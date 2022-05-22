Letter: Local medical community needs to address Long COVID

Have you ever felt frozen in place? Your mind races with tasks that need attention, yet you can barely move a muscle. You’re trapped in a body that no longer wants to obey your commands. This is a common symptom for the thousands of people who experience what is known as Long COVID.

The CDC now refers to this syndrome as PASC or "post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2" infection. They believe that as many as 30% of those infected by COVID could have lingering problems. The symptoms described above are known as ME/CFS or brain fog and chronic fatigue. Other symptoms include muscle weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, lost sense of smell, and in my case, full-body tremors. My tremors are constant, mostly invisible to others, occasionally emerging as extremely shaky hands or spasms in my limbs.

Many people on the Long COVID support website Survivor Corps describe similar symptoms which totally disrupt their lives. My tremors trigger fatigue, but luckily, with a flexible work schedule, I’ve been able to maintain my job thus far. Many other sufferers have been forced to quit work, some nearly bedridden. Sen. Tim Kaine revealed that he experiences near-constant nerve tingling, like “every nerve ending has had five cups of coffee,” from PASC. He recently introduced legislation to increase funding for Long COVID research. In April the White House released a Memorandum on Addressing the Long-Term Effects of COVID-19.

I’m frustrated that many medical professionals in Southwest Virginia still don’t recognize PASC. I’ve worked with five doctors and two neurologists and none of them provided a solution to overcome my tremors or deal with the fatigue. While Roanoke and the New River Valley have tremendous medical resources, I’ve found no programs specifically for post-COVID victims. I’ve seen little coverage of this critical issue by The Roanoke Times or other local media.

After months of waiting, I was accepted into Centra Medical Center Long COVID Clinic in Lynchburg. This is the closest specialized help available. While I’m feeling more hopeful, many sufferers in our area receive no effective medical support to treat these mysterious symptoms. Why is our medical community not leading the way in the fight against this devastating new illness?

David Seriff, Blacksburg