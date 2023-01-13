Letter: Local pastor an enduring presence

The Rev. Monsignor Joseph Patrick Lehman III, 68, pastor of St. Bede's Catholic Church in Williamsburg, died on Dec. 13, 2022, and was buried in the church cemetery at Resurrection in Moneta.

"Father Joe," as he preferred to be called, was born on June 9, 1954, in Newport News, but grew up in Hampton. He attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic School in Phoebus (Hampton) and the vocations high school of St. John Vianney Seminary in Richmond. He was a 1976 graduate of St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in Indiana and completed his post-graduate theological studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy. He was ordained into the priesthood of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond on Aug. 16, 1980.

In 2020, as he reflected on his 40 years as a priest, he told The Catholic Virginian “he knew growing up, he wanted to be a priest.”

Father Joe was the pastor of Our Lady of Nazareth for 22 years. He was dearly loved by many here in Roanoke. He is recognized for his ecumenical work through the Virginia LARCUM Committee (Lutheran, Anglican, Roman Catholic, United Methodist) on which he served as an ecumenical and interreligious officer for the Virginia Council of Churches.

Everyone loved his playful antics, boisterous outbursts and vibrant personality. He was well-loved by his family, friends and the people of God whom he served so well. He will be forever missed. Numerous interreligious clergy and laity have expressed their gratitude for working with and knowing Father Joe, and benefited from his influence.

In 2008 Father Joe asked me to head up a committee to work in the interfaith field, where Voices of Faith in the Roanoke Valley was born. Its intent is to provide a variety of opportunities for people of different faiths to learn, respect, understand and appreciate each other’s beliefs, traditions and practices. He supported the effort with his presence and with ongoing financial assistance. Voices of Faith continues today as a legacy of Father Joe’s belief in religious outreach.

Katie Zawacki, Roanoke