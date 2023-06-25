Recent political news from Botetourt County is hilarious. That a man with the actual last name Goad intentionally provoked incumbent County Supervisor Billy Martin is rich irony all on its own (“Botetourt supervisor faces assault charges,” June 14).

The fact that he did so with exaggeration and outright falsehood, using trigger words, to build support for Martin’s opponent in the June 20 Republican primary only makes it funnier.

It’s refreshing to see that Republican politics in Botetourt have finally joined the national trend of being as entertaining and sordid as an episode of the late Jerry Springer’s tabloid TV show!

Christopher Richter, Buchanan