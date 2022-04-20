Letter: Local wind energy project likely to kill more eagles

I read with interest the article “Company fined for killing eagles” about NextEra Energy's failure to protect eagles at their industrial wind facilities in this paper’s April 8 edition.

It would be nice to be able to say that I am shocked by the behavior of a company which claims that “we're committed to respecting our environment” would be so blatant in its disregard for the environment. But unfortunately I am not shocked, and in our area, we could be confronted with the same situation if Apex Clean Energy is allowed to build Rocky Forge Wind.

Apex has a seat on the board of directors of the Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute (REWI) which attempts to find ways to “offset impacts from wind energy to eagles.” It seems, however, that Apex is only in REWI for the PR benefit and doesn’t really subscribe to their philosophy. Why do I say this? It’s because I have seen Apex’s refusal to take any steps to “offset impacts from wind energy to eagles” for the Rocky Forge project:

1. Apex increased turbine heights, and longer blades increase the “zone of death” for eagles. Rocky Forge turbines would be some of the biggest in the U.S.

2. Apex ignored public comments from concerned citizens about the need to update field bird studies and work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take steps to minimize the killing of migratory birds.

3. A system called IdentiFlight, a bird detection system that automatically detects eagles and will stop turbine blades, was evaluated by REWI. Apex has no plans to install this technology at Rocky Forge.

The Rocky Forge site, on the top of North Mountain in Botetourt County, is on the migratory path of the rare Eastern Golden Eagle, and Bald Eagles nest in the area. If you have been lucky enough to observe these majestic birds soaring over the mountains of Virginia, savor the memory and join others who ask: is Apex the company we should entrust with helping to protect our national symbol?

Jeff Scott, Lexington