There have been several letters concerning the loss of the WDBJ broadcast signal. I live in Southwest Roanoke County and have also been unable to receive WDBJ 7 since the installation of their new antenna. I have contacted WDBJ technical support several times and been told to rescan and then provided with the link to the latest antennae maps. DTV reception maps https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps. I had installed an outdoor UHF antenna when DTV was introduced and had always been able to receive the WDBJ signal. After the reassignment of the channel spectrum last fall I was still able to receive their signal. The signals from other stations with antennas on Poor Mountain have improved as they have improved their equipment.
The problem with WDBJ only occurred when the new antenna was put in service. Through my communications with their technical support I was told that the new antenna should provide a stronger signal and was “literally only 50 feet” moved from the original location. I adjusted my antenna to point directly at the location for their antenna as provided in the dtvmaps provided, and still could not receive their signal. I checked with other people in my neighborhood using outdoor antennas and they also had lost the signal. After several email exchanges it was decided I lived too much in the shadow of Chestnut Mountain and would not be able to receive their signal. Even though I had before and still received 10, 27 and 38 all broadcast from Poor Mountain.
I then contacted the FCC and was told I could create an informal complaint. I did, and one day later the complaint was closed. I got an email response “Thank you for your submission and help in furthering the FCC’s mission on behalf of consumers” and a list of links to customer FAQ.
So thank you to Roanoke Times for providing a forum for discussion. Hopefully WDBJ will see this and survey their actual signal coverage to see if their new antenna is operating as designed. If so, consider providing an auxiliary antenna to serve those lost customers.
JIM SELVEY
ROANOKE
