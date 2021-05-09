Letter: Lounge is sharp contrast to "lunch pail" mentality

Despite what University of Virginia fans think, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg is a special place.

Today, Virginia Tech is a far cry from its humble beginnings. Thanks to extraordinary vision from administrators, faculty, support staffs, and students, Virginia Tech has impacted our world.

Recently, I have read about the university’s $400 million fundraising campaign for the school’s athletic department. In a blink, this campaign has obscured the remarkable vision that propelled Virginia Tech into a world class university.

As reported in The Roanoke Times by Mike Niziolek (“A place where Hokies can play,” April 26), a part of this campaign includes the development of a lounge for football players. Football Coach Justin Fuente wants the lounge modeled like the national chain Dave & Buster’s.

Coaching a football team at a university that wants an even higher national profile is dangerous work. Every year a coach puts his life, his livelihood in the hands of 18, 19, 20 year old players.

Winning seasons are not enough. Alumni want conference titles, bowl game appearances and a national championship.