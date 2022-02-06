Letter: Lowe is a danger, whichever party she represents

I recently read with interest that a woman named Kimberly Lowe will be running as a candidate in the Republican primary in the 9th Congressional District on June 21.

Ms. Lowe is no Republican, but a wolf in sheep’s clothingn. For those that know her political history she has jumped like a flea from being a Bernie Sanders to a Joe Biden supporter and now claims to be a Republican.

She seems to be very confused as to which party she really supports or believes in.

In my opinion she is a horrible candidate and a dangerous choice for such an important position as United States Congress.

Peter Helms, Franklin