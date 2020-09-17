Letter: Loyal Americans revere fallen soldiers

I had student deferments during the bloodiest years of the war in Vietnam.
Every woman and man buried at Arlington, Gettysburg, Normandy, Iwo Jima, Belleau Wood, in the Arizona at Pearl, the soldiers still missing in Korea and Vietnam, and especially the men and women whose names are chiseled in black granite were braver than me, more committed to this country than me, knew what service and sacrifice truly meant. I will never know what it is like to put my life on the line for my country.
But I do know that every loyal American who did not serve, for whatever reason, revere these brave Americans.
EXCEPT ONE.
BRUCE MANN
ROANOKE
