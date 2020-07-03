The time has come for everyone who has supported Donald Trump in the past to recognize the abject villainy, corruption and immorality of this man. To continue to defend the indefensible in the face of overwhelming evidence is the height of folly.
At long last Trump's defenders have to acknowledge the undeniable truth and withdraw their support. Blind loyalty to a man so undeserving of loyalty must end, and loyalty to the United States of America must begin again. As hard as it may be to admit one has been wrong, it is the only honorable course when the facts are against you.
Put aside your pride, your biases, your party affiliation and do what all people of good will, common sense and human decency know to be right. When facts suffice, arguments are useless and it is never too late to do the right thing.
KARL EDWARDS
ROCKY MOUNT
