Casting my vote for Luke Priddy will be the most important vote I will ever make.

I was always told that all politics is local, and the best politicians are connected to their community.

I think of one of the hardest times of my life, the aftermath of my sexual assault. I was in a place of fear and loneliness, and one of my first calls was to Luke. We met for coffee and I broke down in front of him. I was reaching out for help understanding legal language and help understanding the law; it was a personal call and I knew he worked for Sen. Edwards and had knowledge about that aspect.

He connected with me as a human and gave me kindness and a listening ear, something that truly saved my life. If it wasn't for his knowledge, his important role in the state Senate, his work on bills, his love for Roanoke and Virginia, I believe many of us wouldn't be here today.

Through Luke's work in Sen. Edwards' office, important legislation came to uplift everyday Virginians — from the criminal justice reform bill to minimum wage increases, the ERA to commonsense gun laws, excellent constituency services to community-based involvement. Although the votes came down to Sen. Edwards, Luke was there with him creating progress for the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Many of our lives improved drastically because of that work.

My vote for Luke is based in my love for Roanoke, my love for my neighbors, my love for my family, and for an equitable place for all Virginians to exist without the fear of economic challenges. Luke is a fighter, someone who has worked alongside many senators from both parties, worked in a bipartisan manner, stands up for people, and allows every constituent a seat at the table.

My vote is personal, and I know he will be a representative for you with an open door to listen. That's what we need in a senator, especially one filling the shoes of John Edwards. I encourage people from Christiansburg, Salem, Roanoke City, Roanoke County (partial) and Montgomery County (partial) to join me and vote for Luke Priddy.

Caroline Garcia, Roanoke