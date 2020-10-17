Letter: Luke Priddy will serve Roanoke citizens well

Right now, most of us are wrapped up in (and frankly sick of hearing about) the presidential election. Please remember to pay attention to local and state politics as they affect us more directly than national elections ever will. There are several city council positions up for election this November. In addition, council has another seat that was recently vacated by Djuna Osborne. Please encourage council to select Luke Priddy to fill Ms. Osborne's seat.

I have had the pleasure of serving on the Parks and Rec Advisory Board with Mr. Priddy and have been impressed with his performance. Not only does he read all of the documents prior to the meetings but he also performs addition research on individual points and serves as a resource regarding how state laws may affect our ability to implement certain ideas.

My partner and I run a small business in SE Roanoke and we have found Luke is interested in finding solutions to the challenges we face. I have noticed he is active in the community and seems to care about citizens from all walks of life.

He is articulate and calm when he speaks and most of all, he listens. He will serve the citizens of Roanoke well.

MELANIE CROVO

ROANOKE