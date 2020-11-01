Letter: Macfarlane endorses Bowers for mayor

Anne and I have known David Bowers for more than 50 years, going back to when our children attended Patrick Henry High School, and David was the student government president.

You may have heard the story that David met his first mayor, Benton Dillard, at the groundbreaking of the Roanoke (Berglund) Civic Center in the 1960’s. That meeting inspired David in his lifelong pursuit of being out and among Roanokers, caring about Roanokers, and working honestly and hard for the progress of Roanoke. Roanokers like David Bowers, that’s for sure!

He’s helped us accomplish a lot: Our Roanoke airport terminal, Amtrak, Hotel Roanoke renovation, planning for the Virginia Tech Carilion medical complex, new PH and Fleming High Schools, and so much more. David will tell you that his favorite accomplishment is the creation and maintenance of Roanoke’s riverside greenway and Mill Mountain trails, and the preservation of Mill Mountain as a Park.

Anne and I have to chuckle because we know David just can’t be away from involving himself in the life of Roanoke! He just can’t stay away and we Roanokers need him to again serve us as our Mayor. We’ll be better for it in the future.

Run, David, Run!

Granger Macfarlane, Roanoke