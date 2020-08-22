Letter: Make a sacrifice

I have always felt in debt to my parents. Financially, of course, but predominately in debt for the sacrifices and struggles that are obligatory to parenthood. Raising a child requires patience, and a surplus of it. Parents are no stranger to long nights of bloodcurdling screams, rosy cheeked temper-tantrums and countless other frustrations. But I’m 19 years old and have $50 in my bank account.
I’m deeply dependent on my parents. How can I convey my gratitude for my upbringing under these circumstances? I wear a mask. How does that prove a child’s love and respect for their parents, one may ask? This is a situation where we must sacrifice personal comfort for the safety of others just as how our parents sacrificed their peace of mind to raise us.
In comparison to parenthood, this is merely a simple request. Although, I too, enjoy smelling the various candles in Walmart or showing of my newest lip-gloss, this is a small sacrifice. No, my parents don’t have a grocery list of health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, but they are older. COVID-19 has rampantly affected the lives of not only Americans, but an unfathomable amount of people on a global scale.
With my strong and youthful immune system, I am more likely to recover quicker and not experience the same severity of COVID-19 and related complications than my parents. My glasses may fog, I could break a sweat inside a building or I could experience any other temporary inconvenience that makes my experience out in public a little less enjoyable. However, I would take those inconveniences over having a family member fall ill or myself fall ill and burden my parents with hospital bills.
Why do we associate these masks with doctors and nurses and in the same breath label masks as ineffective? It is time do our research and make a sacrifice for not only our parents but our grandparents, our neighbors, our siblings, our friends and everyone that we respect. It is our turn to make a sacrifice, regardless of size.
KAITLYN DILLON
VINTON
