Letter: Make Bob Good a one-term Representative

In March, 5th District Rep. Bob Good voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department.

Members of the Capitol Police and the MPD protected representatives, senators, then-Vice President Mike Pence, and a host of others in the Capitol on Jan. 6 from a violent mob, some of whom were armed with flag poles, tear gas, guns, or knives.

On July 27, four law enforcement officers sat before a House Select Committee to recount their experiences in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What these men experienced during the insurrection was brutal, racist and terrifying.

Afterward, Bob Good joined Republican colleagues Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene in a news conference to protest the “unjust treatment” of some members of the Jan. 6 mob who have been arrested for their alleged crimes.

Let me get this straight: Bob Good has aligned himself with those who invaded the Capitol, rather than with the very law enforcement officers who protected him and many others on Jan. 6? Residents of the 5th District deserve better. On Nov. 8, 2022, let’s make Bob Good a one-term Representative.

Karen Campbell, Huddleston