Letter: Make educated choices when selecting a health plan

As we navigate the lingering impact of COVID and assess our budget priorities in a period of rising inflation, this year’s open enrollment season presents an opportunity to ensure that your health insurance is meeting the needs of you and your family.

As you explore and evaluate your many options, there are certain categories of coverage to consider. For example, make sure to get the most out of your prescription benefits and the availability of low-cost alternatives. Research your options when it comes to mental health coverage as well as incentives that come with wellness programs designed to keep you healthier. And, of course, don’t overlook specialty benefits like dental, vision, hearing or even critical illness insurance. Finally, one byproduct of COVID has been an increase in the popularity of virtual care services, especially those available 24/7. A recent survey by UnitedHealthcare found that more than half of people would use virtual care for medical services in the future.