Letter: Make health the priority

I would prefer us to stay virtual and sports in the schools to be on hold until Covid was under some form of control. We are very possibly not too far from a nationwide vaccine that, allowing a successful administering, could actually cover all of us within six months.

We should be stressing that a bit more patience and prudence is necessary to reach our goal of providing sound medical safety precautions to our communities. We are putting lives on the line when we are a stone throw away from a very real, very powerful goal. Virtual and no school sports until we all are vaccinated.

I am 55, a survivor of breast cancer and a caretaker to an elderly parent. I am but one of countless situations where staying home and receiving the vaccination holds a greater health outlook than chancing the virus when the answer is just around the corner. We have no business tempting this virus when the vaccine is real and so close. I do not know what school systems not closing are trying to prove.