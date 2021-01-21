Letter: Make health the priority

I would prefer us to stay virtual and sports in the schools to be on hold until Covid was under some form of control. We are very possibly not too far from a nationwide vaccine that, allowing a successful administering, could actually cover all of us within six months.
We should be stressing that a bit more patience and prudence is necessary to reach our goal of providing sound medical safety precautions to our communities. We are putting lives on the line when we are a stone throw away from a very real, very powerful goal. Virtual and no school sports until we all are vaccinated.
I am 55, a survivor of breast cancer and a caretaker to an elderly parent. I am but one of countless situations where staying home and receiving the vaccination holds a greater health outlook than chancing the virus when the answer is just around the corner. We have no business tempting this virus when the vaccine is real and so close. I do not know what school systems not closing are trying to prove.
I do not know what is fueling their fears to not allow us to get the vaccinations before putting us all at risk. Is it parents who have political power, a religious reason, an economic reason, a fear of losing positions of employment because those positions are under the thumbs of those who have an agenda other than the health of their communities? Where is the disconnect between wait out the six months (very likely less than that) and let everyone receive the closest thing we have to an answer to protecting ourselves against Covid, and let’s chance it because we are impatient and being influenced by powers who do NOT have our health as priority one for Virginia?