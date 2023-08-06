The Roanoke County School Board has passed a thinly veiled ban of the Rainbow Flag. It did so in response to right-wing scare tactics not seen since the government witch hunts of the 1950s.

Make no mistake: This ban is not simply a local matter; it is part of a broader national effort to disappear the Rainbow Flag and disenfranchise the LGBTQ+ community.

Across the country we are seeing a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation. They include bans on LGBTQ-inclusive school curricula, on books and on lifesaving trans health care needs. Suppressing speech and removing these powerful symbols is part of a larger mission: Relegating the LGBTQ community to permanent second-class citizenship.

As bigotry and violence increase, we must unite and push back against the bullies.

I’ve committed my life to social justice. That is why I founded the Gilbert Baker Foundation. Our group honors the legacy of artist and activist Gilbert Baker, who created the Rainbow Flag in 1978. Through art and education projects, we confront the haters and raise awareness.

The Rainbow Flag offers LGBTQ+ people, as well as others, a message of hope and sanctuary. Small wonder right-wing extremists want to destroy it. In the past two years, they’ve had the flag banned from flying in more than 40 American towns. Yet many citizens are valiantly fighting back.

In response to this alarming trend of bans, the Gilbert Baker Foundation launched a counteroffensive: the Save The Rainbow Flag campaign. Working with the ACLU, we’ve created a toolkit to help you confront and stop bigotry in your hometown.

To deny public display of the Rainbow Flag is to place a target on the backs of LGBTQ people. Studies show that when communities remove the Rainbow Flag from public property, there is a concurrent rise in anti-LGBTQ hate crimes — and a spike in LGBTQ teen suicide attempts. This past January, federal legislation to ban the flag was submitted to the U.S. Congress — with 30 Republican sponsors.

Fighting back against bullies is an American value. And it works. Citizens have already reversed Rainbow Flag bans in cities from Oregon to New York.

Virginia needs an energetic community response to end this current wave of hate. Let’s prove that America supports all of its people. Repeal the Rainbow Flag ban in Roanoke schools and protect our most vulnerable students.

Charles Beal, New York City

President, Gilbert Baker Foundation