Letter: Make sure you are registered to vote

I think that every being is made in the image of God. As such, you have a responsibility to see all other beings made in that image as well, including people who don’t look like you. All these images have a right and a duty to have their voices heard. In an election, that means you have to VOTE.

If you think your vote is unimportant, why are so many people interested in messing with it? According to CNN, there are active hackers attempting to influence the vote and alter the results. These hackers are reported to be Russians, Chinese, and Iranians. There are the Secretaries of States such as Georgia’s Brian Kemp, who in 2018 when he was running for governor, struck more than half a million people from the voting rolls in Georgia. No wonder Stacey Abrams is not the governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp is.

Make sure this hasn’t happened to you. If you have registered to vote previously, you should call the Registrar’s office and make sure you are still registered. You can find the location of your registrar’s office on the internet, or by checking with your library.