Letter: Make things accessible for those with disabilities
Letter: Make things accessible for those with disabilities

I’m an advocate for people with disabilities.

When I go to restaurants, some of the restrooms are not accessible.

Whenever I ask the state legislator or city council members to approve housing or transportation for the disabled community, they say money isn’t in the budget.

According to ADA, everything is supposed to be inclusive.

Wasena painted steps rainbow colors, but most parks do not have accessible equipment and still have a lot of gravel, making it difficult for wheelchairs to get to the playground.

My question is: If they can paint steps rainbow colors, why can’t they paint ramps or sidewalks the same colors to include those of us who are disabled?

Stephen Grammer, Roanoke

 

