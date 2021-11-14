Letter: Make Virginia Tech's Stadium Woods a showplace

Stadium Woods at Virginia Tech could be a showplace!

I have read with interest over the past several years about the value and treasure Virginia Tech has in what is known as Stadium Woods. This gem could be much more to all Virginia Tech supporters if it was thoroughly cleaned up, clearing the ground clutter and the vast undergrowth and debris that is present in this approximately 6-acre area.

The university has the means to thoroughly make this area a showplace, with several walking paths meandering throughout the area, with cinder walkways bordered by treated wood planks. Also, a number of oak benches could be placed throughout the area for visitors to sit, breathe in the wonderful fresh air and enjoy the wildlife and beautiful wild flowers that grow in this type of forest.

Yes, this gem could be a wonderful place for everyone to enjoy and become a beautiful part of Lane Stadium. I challenge those who care about Stadium Woods to make my idea happen. “Effort equals performance” in anything we undertake.

I am calling on the leaders at Virginia Tech to take my idea and make it happen. I know if you do, you’ll be proud of the value and happiness it will bring to all those Virginia Tech alumni, students and supporters. This is a hidden gem in the campus forest, which needs to be used by all.

Robert A. Hudson Jr., Blacksburg