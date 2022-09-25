Letter: Many hands made lighter work of wildlife problem

On the morning of Sept. 3, just as a three-day weekend was starting, we found a badly injured buck deer lying in our backyard. We called everyone we could think that could help and finally reached the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. They were not allowed to help us but gave us several suggestions.

After trying many more places, we called the non-emergency Roanoke police number. They sent out a fire truck and several police cars. After a firefighter examined the deer, it was decided that he was dying from severe injuries, probably from being hit by a car. A kindly policeman put him out of his misery and the carcass was dragged to our front curb. Unfortunately, he could not be picked up until Tuesday.

We called the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center again and they sent out two ladies to remove the carcass to use for food for their rescue animals. A neighbor helped them get the carcass into the trunk of their car.

On Sunday, someone from Roanoke City Stormwater came by to pick up the deer and on Tuesday someone else from that organization also came by to pick up the deer.

I would like to commend the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, Roanoke City Police, Roanoke City Fire and Roanoke City Stormwater for all of their help!

June Tegenkamp, Roanoke