Letter: Many need to accept the truth about Jan. 6

We should protect democracy. Hours after the Jan. 6 riot Laura Ingraham of Fox News began spinning her lies. What happened that day? Many Republicans have adopted the opposite view of what really transpired.

On that day the election results were violently under attack in an insurrection by a vicious mob that then President Trump used to push his big lie.

"Jan. 6 barely rates a footnote," according to Tucker Carlson of Fox News shortly after the Jan. 6 riot. More than a footnote, Jan. 6 left a big footprint on the history of this great nation. We need to protect our democracy. Former President Donald Trump needs to be barred from ever holding any public office in the future, and in order to protect democracy, many Americans need to accept the truth and look harder at what they are being told.