Letter: Many police care, but we need to see it

Having learned about Ms. Harriet Hodges’ disappearance via the Nextdoor app, my neighbors and I agreed to all check our sheds and any other similar spots on our properties to make sure she hadn’t sought refuge here on our street.

Ms. Hodges was an older woman with cognitive impairment who enjoyed walking in our neighborhood on a regular basis. Her remains were only just found (6-7 weeks later), in a shed on a nearby street.

If we did not use the Nextdoor social media app, which I’m sure many people do not, we would never have known to look for her back in March.

Now we are asking ourselves how could we, as a community, let this happen? What if she had been a child instead? Surely then the police and the community would have mobilized to find her? Has our internalized ageism played a part in this elder’s death?

I suggest that the police refocus their energy away from writing trivial, revenue-earning traffic tickets (disproportionately to people of color, I learned on the news earlier today) to offering helpful, meaningful services such as door-to-door searches for an elder with dementia who has wandered off.

I, for one, would have both my faith in the police and my faith in humanity restored by such a shift in priorities and values.