Letter: March is national Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
My name is Steve Grammer, and I am an advocate for people with disabilities. March is national Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. I find it sad that most people are not aware of what developmental disabilities are. The thing that annoys me the most about Roanoke is that while the area always celebrates other events, it never seems to do anything for people with developmental disabilities. I would like to see the legislators host events to bring awareness to the cause during the month of March.

Steve Grammer, Roanoke

 

