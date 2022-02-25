Letter: March votes to undo 'red flag' law

In the past two years, the General Assembly has made significant progress in the fight against gun violence. Unfortunately, my new state representative is part of an effort to undo this work.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has voted against gun violence prevention measures in her freshman General Assembly session. That March and her colleagues favored repealing the substantial risk-order law is disturbing, as the policy has been successful and shares broad public support.

Virginia’s ”red flag” law, passed in 2020, created a mechanism for law enforcement and commonwealth’s attorneys to use a civil process to temporarily remove firearms from an individual at risk of harming themselves or others.

Studies show that the implementation of “red flag” laws has been successful in averting gun homicides and suicides. For instance, data suggest that one life is saved for every 10 to 20 orders issued. Every year, nearly 700 Virginians die by firearm suicide. Suicide by gun is a real problem in rural Southwest Virginia. Easy access to firearms significantly increases the risk of suicide, and substantial risk orders are an effective intervention in temporary moments of crisis.

Repeal is an extreme move that’s out of touch with reality and popular opinion. According to polling (Beacon Research via the 97Percent website), 67% of gun owners support “red flag” laws.

In Virginia, the law has been used to disarm a suicidal veteran, an accused domestic abuser, a man since admitted to a mental health facility, and a suicidal woman who voluntarily relinquished her firearm to police.

March argues that substantial risk orders violate due process protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. In fact, these laws allow a judge to temporarily remove a person’s access to guns when there is evidence that they pose a serious risk. They also provide due process protections that meet the standards set by the Supreme Court.

Repealing the red flag law puts more Virginian lives in danger. And with her insensitive commentary such as #ByeByeRedFlag tweets, March has put herself right at the center of it.

Jennifer Poff Cooper, Christiansburg