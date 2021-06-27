Letter: Marijuana legalization is a common sense public policy

Corrections officer and guest columnist Serwan Zangana is accurate in his assessment that marijuana is not without potential adverse effects (“Virginia wrong to legalize marijuana,” May 25: https://roanoke.com/opinion/columnists/zangana-virginia-wrong-to-legalize-marijuana/article_bc46dffa-b813-11eb-9088-5ff33fd5f84e.html).

Yet, it is precisely because cannabis is not altogether innocuous that it should be legalized and regulated accordingly -- with restrictions on who can consume it, when and where they can consume it, and at what age.

Just as alcohol prohibition took the production and sale of booze out of the hands of licensed businesses and placed it into the hands of organized crime, marijuana prohibition pushes the commercial cannabis market into the hands of cartels and other underworld players who don't pay taxes, don't engage in quality control, don’t check ID, and often settle their business disputes by engaging in acts of violence rather than through courts of law. By contrast, marijuana legalization and regulation in Virginia will disrupt the illicit market, end low-level marijuana arrests, create jobs and new revenue.