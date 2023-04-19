There is more to say about environmental justice in the even larger challenge of climate change. Like air pollution, climate change tends to victimize low-income communities and communities of color disproportionately. Solutions are needed to reduce these unfair disparities. But at the same time, such solutions must actually fix the problem of climate change, because in a world of uncontrolled and rapid climate change, Black and low-income communities will be constantly devastated.

We must take a journey to survival, and the journey must incorporate justice while we travel. If the poor and powerless die on the journey, we fail. And if we never reach our promised land, we also fail. These two concepts of justice and survival are paramount. For climate change, the most powerful solution is therefore a carbon fee with a dividend, because it provides economic fairness to communities as they travel, but also offers a destination where carbon emissions are sharply reduced. This solution also addresses the air pollution challenge that unfairly victimizes many today. The regulatory action described in the article is one approach, but market solutions like carbon pricing, that drive our economy toward renewable energy, are even more powerful over time.