You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mask has nothing to do with political affiliation
0 comments

Letter: Mask has nothing to do with political affiliation

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Response to "More people should not wear mask" (July 25 letter), just look at Canada or European countries that took the virus seriously from the beginning. Look at their numbers versus ours.

Wearing masks has nothing to do with political affiliation. It has everything to do with science. Mr. Casey I do not believe is a communist and maybe the thought of Trump serving, not really serving let's be honest, "in office" for another four years is scary. It certainly is to me.

Don't wear your mask, just stay away from the sane people that believe in science and facts.

ANNE POINDEXTER

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Trump's legacy of deaths

It is becoming clear that Trump’s legacy will be his responsibility for more deaths of American citizens than any other single person in US hi…

Letters

Letter: The USPS and the vote

The November election is less than three months away and our ability to vote is in jeopardy. Trump chose Republican fundraiser and major Trump…

Letters

Letter: Our flag, respected

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs was the first venue to hold a professional athletic event with fans since the COVID-19 virus cl…

Letters

Letter: Leadership??

In an appearance on August 13, Joe Biden called for a mask mandate that would cover all 50 states. "Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert