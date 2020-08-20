Letter: Mask has nothing to do with political affiliation

Response to "More people should not wear mask" (July 25 letter), just look at Canada or European countries that took the virus seriously from the beginning. Look at their numbers versus ours.
Wearing masks has nothing to do with political affiliation. It has everything to do with science. Mr. Casey I do not believe is a communist and maybe the thought of Trump serving, not really serving let's be honest, "in office" for another four years is scary. It certainly is to me.
Don't wear your mask, just stay away from the sane people that believe in science and facts.
ANNE POINDEXTER
ROANOKE
