Letter: Mask rules changed suddenly

After a year of living under COVID protection protocols, this past week we all found ourselves in a state of cultural shock in a world where all the rules suddenly changed. Many of the businesses that had required masks of both staff and customers and had offered free masks at their entrances replaced their "mask required" signs with new ones proclaiming that those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need masks.

The obvious problem is that there is no way to tell who is cheating; i.e., is the person pushing the next shopping cart without wearing a mask really vaccinated or just exercising his or her "Constitutional right" to be an open carrier of COVID viruses. We are suddenly faced with an "honor system" where common sense tells us that what we see all around us is just the opposite of what is recommended; i.e., those without masks are the least likely to have been vaccinated because they just don't care enough to get a shot or to wear a mask.

As for me, I'm going to enjoy being with and resuming unmasked life with those whom I know and trust, but I think I'm going to continue to mask up when in stores, at least until the disease finally completes its deadly rounds of infecting all those who don't really care about themselves or others.

Jim Marchman, Blacksburg