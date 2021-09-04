Letter: Masking and children, child abuse or not

I would like to thank Lana Whited of Ferrum for her letter stating that masking is not child abuse. It is the very opposite. It is protecting your child from a deadly virus.

Any parent who does not want their child vaccinated when eligible or do not want to wear a mask is endangering their life. They are endangering their life the same as they would if they left a loaded gun laying around that they can find and shoot themselves or someone else.

They are endangering the same way as if they left drugs laying around they could take and overdose on.

If a parent is anti-vax and anti-maksing, and that child gets COVID, the parent should be charged with child endangerment and arrested.

When I went to school it was mandatory that every child was vaccinated for smallpox and inoculated for polio, if not you could not go to school. COVID-19 vaccine and masking should be made mandatory for everyone, no shot, no work, no school, period.

John Vess, Salem