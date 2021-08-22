 Skip to main content
Letter: Masking is not child abuse
On July 26, a parent showed up at the Franklin County School Board meeting with a sign equating mask mandates with child abuse (“Franklin Co. leaves mask decision up to parents,” July 27). At the Pittsylvania County School Board meeting (Aug. 10), Rep. Bob Good made the same comparison.

I serve on the executive board of a community agency that coordinates services for young victims of abuse and neglect, working in Franklin, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties. It is time to stop assigning the term to efforts intended to keep children healthy.

Only child abuse is child abuse.

To insist otherwise is reckless and insulting, particularly to victims of real abuse. Instead, we should all adopt the motto of the child advocacy center where I serve: Every Child Matters. And a child’s most basic right is always to be SAFE.

Lana Whited, Ferrum

 

